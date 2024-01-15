Play Brightcove video

Nathan Hanna has your Monday morning headlines for Northern Ireland

POLITICAL TALKS

The Secretary of State is due to meet with political leaders later today.

Chris Heaton-Harris has invited the five largest parties for a series of bi-lateral meetings to discuss ongoing efforts to restore the Executive. It comes as Sinn Fein is attempting to have the Assembly recalled on Wednesday – the day before trade unions are planning one of the largest public sector strikes ever seen in Northern Ireland.

CONWAY FUNERAL

The funeral of Kevin Conway has taken place. The 26-year-old was shot multiple times in his own home in West Belfast on Tuesday. A reward of up to £20,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and convictions of his killers.

NEWCASTLE BURGLARY

A 33-year-old man remains in police custody this morning in connection with an aggravated burglary in Newcastle in which a woman alleges a robber threatened to shoot her. The incident is reported to have happened in the Burrendale Park Close area in the early hours of Sunday morning. Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

BUSINESS ACTIVITY

Retail has saw a sharp rise in sales after seven successive months of decline. That’s according to the latest PMI report from Ulster bank. The figures from December also mark the first time Northern Ireland's economy has grown in over half a year.

WEATHER WARNING

The Met Office has issued a snow and ice warning for Northern Ireland which is in effect until tomorrow morning. It said snow showers would bring some disruption, warning the public to exercise caution on the roads.

