Drivers warned to take extra care as further snow hits Northern Ireland

Drivers are being urged to take extra care on the roads on Tuesday morning, including on treated surfaces.

A yellow weather warning for snow is in place until 11am and the Department for Infrastructure are warning that snow and ice may cause travel disruption in some areas.

The Met Office say “an area of sleet and snow will move east during Tuesday morning, giving 1-3 cm of snow in places and increasing the iciness.”

The DfI say that motorists should “slow down and drive with care, even on treated roads”, “keep well back from the vehicle in front” and to remember that “stopping distances can be 10 times greater than on dry roads”.

The PSNI say to “ask yourself whether your journey is really necessary.”

