The first snow of 2024 has hit Northern Ireland.

And further snow is expected this week, with weather warnings in place for Wednesday and Thursday for much of the country.

The snow has forced some schools to shut, while some roads have also become unpassable.

Your pictures of the snow across Northern Ireland. You can send your pictures and videos to us by emailing news@u.tv

Zack, Sophie and Max Thompson with their snowman Rolly Roll in Ballyclare

Nigel the pug

Tiana from Lisburn enjoying the snow

Snow in Moneymore

Enjoying the snow

Enjoying the snow in Lisburn

Enjoying the snow in Lisburn

Play Brightcove video

Snow in Pomeroy

Snow in Belfast

Snow in Portglenone, captured by Emma Cowan

Snow at Dunnyvadden, near Ballymena

Snow at Dunnyvadden, near Ballymena

Snow at Ligoniel in Belfast

A snowy scene captured by Fionnuala O'Hara

Bronze Age Site at An Creagán, Co Tyrone, covered in snow

Play Brightcove video

A snowy start in Belfast