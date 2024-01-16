Play Brightcove video

Katie Andrews has your Tuesday morning headlines for Northern Ireland

A1 UPGRADES

A petition for upgrades to the A1 road is to be submitted to the Department of Infrastructure.

Campaigners have been calling for safety improvement works to be completed for years. The signatures will be presented to the department's permanent secretary later.

POLICE FEDERATION

The Police Federation has urged those going on strike on Thursday to act in a 'proportionate and lawful manner'.

Thousands of public sector workers are expected to walk out on Northern Ireland's biggest day of industrial action in years over pay.

POLITICS

Meanwhile, the Head of the Civil Service has reportedly written to the Secretary of state saying urgent action is needed over public sector pay disparity. But after meeting party leaders yesterday, Chris Heaton Harris again said it's time for Stormont to 'get back to work'.

DIVIS AND BLACK MOUNTAIN

A six million pound plan to restore nature and improve accessibility at Divis and the Black Mountain has been unveiled by the National Trust. The project includes new trails, tree planting and the development of a visitor hub and cafe.

WEATHER WARNING

There is a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place. Road users are being advised to take extra caution on the roads.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.