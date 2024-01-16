Police have urged anyone with information about the “ruthless killing” of Kevin Conway in Belfast to come forward.

The 26-year-old died after being shot multiple times at his home in the Greenan area of west Belfast last Tuesday.

The victim had been on bail awaiting trial for the murder of Shane Whitla in Co Armagh last year.

The independent charity Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Mr Conway’s murder.

A senior detective said it has left a “loving family heartbroken” and a community in shock.

A week on, detectives revisited the scene on Tuesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said police are working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice.

“Today, January 16, is one week on since this brutal attack took place. It was last Tuesday night, at approximately 9.30pm, when Kevin was murdered in his own home. He was shot multiple times and, sadly, pronounced dead at the scene,” he said.

“We will work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice, and tonight our officers have revisited the immediate area.

“We’ve been speaking with pedestrians, drivers and passengers, and have carried out extensive house-to-house inquiries.”

Mr McGuinness went on: “This ruthless killing has left a loving family heartbroken.

“They’re going through unimaginable sorrow and pain, while an entire community is left in shock.

“I’m appealing to you, if you have any information, to please come forward. I know it’s not easy, but I’m keen to offer assurance that information can be passed to Crimestoppers with total anonymity.”

