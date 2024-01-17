A number of firefighters have been taken to hospital after their vehicle collided with a double decker bus in Belfast while responding to an incident.

The accident happened on the Upper Lisburn Road on Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said it still had resources available to attend other incidents.

The spokesperson said: “At 2205hrs on Tuesday 16th January a fire appliance from Cadogan fire station was involved in a road traffic collision with a Translink double decker bus on the Upper Lisburn Road whilst en route to an incident.

“A number of NIFRS personnel and the driver of the bus were treated at the scene by NIAS (Northern Ireland Ambulance Service) for non-life threatening injuries and a number were taken to hospital.

“All personnel involved are receiving the necessary medical attention and sufficient resources remain available to attend any other incidents.”

The Finaghy crossroads has since reopened following the collision.

However, due to damage to traffic signals. The pedestrian crossing across Upper Lisburn Road and the right turn arrow into Finaghy Road North are unlikely to be repaired until Wednesday afternoon.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.