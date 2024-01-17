Kingpsan are ending their sponsorship of Ulster Rugby after two decades.

The Cavan company currently are the main sponsor on the front of the senior men team’s shirts and they also hold the naming rights to the redeveloped Ravenhill Stadium.

The ground has been known as Kingspan Stadium since 2014 on a 10-year deal.

Those deals are set to end at the end of the current season and Kingspan says it is a “natural steeping off point”.

The company has agreed to remain on-board for a 12-month transitionary period to facilitate Ulster Rugby’s search for a new sponsor.

“We extend our thanks to Kingspan for their long-term investment in Ulster Rugby over a number of years, which has allowed us to build a strong foundation for the club in the future,” Ulster Rugby CEO Jonny Petrie said.

“Kingspan has agreed to continue to support us through to June 2025 to allow for a seamless transition to a new sponsor, and we are now actively engaging in conversations with potential new partners for the end of next season onwards.”

Siobhan O’Dwyer, Global Head of Marketing at Kingspan, said: “20 years is a great innings and feels like a natural stepping off point. It has been our privilege to partner with Ulster Rugby, and we are pleased to continue that support during a transitionary phase to June 2025.

“We wish the club every continued success in the future and look forward to many more great games between now and the end of the 2024/25 season”.

The sponsorship had not been without controversy with protesters criticising the deal following the Grenfell Tower fire.

The Grenfell Inquiry into the blaze previously heard evidence criticising Kingspan's business practices.

But Kingspan has insisted its K15 insulation product made up just 5% of the insulation in the tower block and was used without its recommendation.

It also said the exterior cladding, which it did not make, was deemed by the inquiry to be the "principle reason" for the fire's rapid spread. Kingspan denied any wrongdoing.

A group representing survivors and bereaved relatives accused Ulster Rugby of "showing absolute disrespect" for those impacted by the tragedy.

The UK Government wrote to Ulster Rugby in 2021 to ask it to reconsider its relationship with Kingspan while the inquiry continues.

In 2022, protesters demonstrated outside the team's stadium to demand the club severs ties with the company.

And last year, police launched an investigation after graffiti referencing Grenfell Tower was painted on the Kingspan stadium.

In 2021, Formula One team Mercedes announced it had ended its sponsorship deal with Kingspan, saying it was "not appropriate" to continue.

