MLAs are gathering at Stormont this lunchtime for a recall of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

It comes ahead of Thursday's legal deadline to restore the Executive before a fresh election would be required. It also comes ahead of Thursday's looming mass strike action.

Around 170,000 people are expected to join picket lines across Northern Ireland from various sectors in what is thought to be the biggest mass strike action in the history of NI.

The recall is taking place following a Sinn Féin petition - however there is little expectation that the DUP will end its ongoing boycott of the power-sharing institutions.

Stormont collapsed in 2022 after the party withdrew in opposition to post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The first order of business on Thursday will be the election of a new speaker and deputy speaker, followed by the appointment of a First and deputy First Minister.

On previous occasions when the Assembly has been recalled the DUP has refused to nominate for these roles meaning no further business could take place.

With no elected outgoing speaker, the 'Father of the House', Alan Chambers MLA - the oldest member present not seeking election - will oversee the election of a new Speaker.

