Katie Andrews has your Wednesday morning headlines for Northern Ireland

FIRE ENGINE - BUS CRASH

A number of firefighters have been taken to hospital after their vehicle collided with a double decker bus in south Belfast.

It happened just after 10 o'clock on the Upper Lisburn Road last night. The driver of the bus was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

STORMONT RECALL

MLAs will gather at Stormont following a Sinn Féin Assembly recall petition. However - there is little expectation that the DUP will end its ongoing boycott of the power-sharing institutions.

The recall comes ahead of tomorrow's legal deadline to restore the Executive before fresh elections are required. However if the deadline passes its likely Chris Heaton Harris will lay new legislation to push that deadline back.

HOSPITAL CARE

Delays in hospital discharges are leading to new patients not being able to access treatment urgently, according to the RQIA. The independent watchdog said that workforce challenges dominated all the findings in its report into services in the Southern Trust. 11 recommendations have been made for improvement.

In a statement, the Trust said it's 'absolutely committed to working with others to ensure that the changes required are fully implemented so that services can be improved'.

EDUCATION STRIKE

Education support staff are set to begin their strike action today. The union Unite says there will be significant disruption across many schools.

