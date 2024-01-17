Play Brightcove video

Michelle O'Neill has warned that Wednesday's recall of Stormont could be the last sitting of this Assembly.

The Sinn Féin vice-president made the comments as MLAs returned to Stormont in a last ditch bid to elect a speaker before the deadline expires to restore devolved government.

It also comes ahead of a major public sector strike over pay, which is expected to bring services across Northern Ireland to a standstill.

However, yet again, the recall ended in failure when the DUP blocked the election, which is required before a First and deputy First Minister can be appointed.

Ms O’Neill accused the DUP of refusing to accept a nationalist as first minister and said if the Executive could not be restored, then a British-Irish partnership that provides “joint stewardship and an intensified role for the Irish government” must be considered.

“The only remaining explanation for the DUP boycott is the refusal to accept a nationalist first minister," the Sinn Féin MLA said.

“If Jeffrey Donaldson does not change his approach, then this sitting may well be the final one of this Assembly.

“If it is the case that the DUP will not respect the outcome of the election and restore democracy, then there is an obligation on both the British and Irish governments to look at plan B – a British-Irish partnership that provides joint stewardship and an intensified role for the Irish government in the affairs of this state and our administration.

The DUP is maintaining its refusal to participate in devolved government until unionists’ concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements are tackled by the UK Government.

Gordon Lyons MLA said the barrier to public sector pay increases was not the lack of a Stormont executive, but lack of finance.

“What is presently on offer is a one-off package for public sector pay in the current financial year," the DUP representative said.

“Without being provided on recurring basis, it is difficult to see how departments could ensure commitments to staff can be honoured in future years without significantly hampering the delivery of core public services.

“However, if the Secretary of State has made the money ready, he should deliver it immediately."

The public sector unions have focused their anger on the secretary of state, but the other parties are blaming the DUP.

Alliance leader Naomi Long MLA said: "I'm not claiming that the restoration of an Executive will resolve public pay pressures, or the wider challenges facing our public services however we would be £3.3bn closer to a resolution to some of those issues than we are now, and that the Civil Service will be if restoration doesn't happen."

SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole said: "Chris Heaton-Harris and the British Government could settle this pay dispute now if they wanted, the fact that they won't and are using workers for political purpose is yet another damning indictment of this Tory government.

"But who continues to give them that power? It is I'm afraid the DUP."

UUP MLA Robbie Butler said: "In my opinion, the blockage lies with a small number of DUP MPs and Lords who are far removed from the impact on public services and lives here in Northern Ireland."

Chris Heaton-Harris said the Government will continue with a “pragmatic and reasonable” approach to support the region following another failed bid to restore the Assembly.

He said: “It is disappointing that the Assembly was unable to elect a speaker and restore the Northern Ireland Executive today.

“The return of a locally elected, accountable and effective devolved government is the best way to govern Northern Ireland.

“However, in the absence of an Executive, the Government will proceed with a pragmatic and reasonable approach to support Northern Ireland.”

