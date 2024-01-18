Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have issued a renewed appeal for information on the murder of Wayne Boylan.

The appeal, made on Thursday 18 January, comes on the fifth anniversary of his murder.

Mr Boylan, who was 37 years old, was shot dead in Warrenpoint on 18 January 2019.

The fresh appeal is backed by a reward of up to £20,000 from the charity Crimestoppers.

For the first time, the reward has been extended to include information in respect of injuries sustained by Wayne Boylan’s friend.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “Wayne was murdered in a house in the Lower Dromore Road area of Warrenpoint on the evening of Friday, 18 January 2019.

"He had been spending an evening with friends when two masked attackers, armed with a shotgun, burst into the house.

"This was just before 7.30pm. Wayne was shot in this shocking and cold-blooded attack and, sadly, died at the scene.

“Pellets from the blasts also struck a woman, Wayne’s friend, in the face and neck. She subsequently had to undergo emergency surgery, and remained critically ill for some time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly continued: “The reward from Crimestoppers, originally for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Wayne’s murder, has been extended.

"It is now offered to include information on the offence of grievous bodily harm with intent, in respect of injuries sustained by Wayne’s friend.

“One young life was cut short, another seriously injured, and others could all too easily have been killed that tragic evening.”

“This fatal shooting left a loving family bereft. Their lives changed forever when Wayne was murdered. And, five years on, they understandably remain heartbroken.

“I am asking you to do the right thing and come forward with information. I know people may be frightened to take this step, and I’m keen to stress that you can contact

Wayne's family described the impact of his murder on his loved ones and appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

They said: "It has been five years now since Wayne was cruelly taken from us. It has been the longest five years and yet, at the same time, it feels like yesterday.

"It is all so painfully vivid. The sadness just does not go away, and we miss Wayne every single day.

"Wayne was brutally killed. He did not deserve to have his life taken at the hands of others, no one does.

"Those who carried out this cowardly and cruel murder are dangerous. There is nothing that can bring Wayne back to us, but these people deserve to be brought to justice, and they deserve to be behind bars.

"We, as a family, can only appeal for your help, which could make all the difference. If you have any information at all, if you know what happened and who was responsible, please come forward. It is not too late. Thank you."

Crimestoppers, are an independent charity that provides the public with an option to speak up without police contact or any comeback.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We are supporting the police by offering a reward for information that Crimestoppers exclusively receives via our website www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling our Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

“The reward is only payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers, and rewards normally expire after three months. Anyone who contacts our charity will stay 100% anonymous – always.”

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1115 of 18/1/19.

