Mr Conway, 26, died after being shot multiple times at his home in the Greenan area of west Belfast last Tuesday.

The victim had been on bail awaiting trial for the murder of Shane Whitla in Co Armagh last year.

On Wednesday evening, police said in a statement: “Detectives investigating the murder of Kevin Conway in west Belfast on January 9th, have arrested a 37-year-old man.

“He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he remains in custody for further questioning.”

