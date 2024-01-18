Man arrested over Kevin Conway murder released on bail

A man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Kevin Conway has been released on bail.

The 37-year-old had been taken into custody for questioning about the killing in west Belfast last week.

Mr Conway, 26, died after being shot multiple times at his home in the Greenan area last Tuesday.

The victim had been on bail awaiting trial for the murder of Shane Whitla in Co Armagh last year.

Police said in a statement: “A 37-year-old man arrested on Wednesday by detectives investigating the murder of Kevin Conway in west Belfast on January 9 has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.”

