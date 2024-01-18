People in Northern Ireland will face severe disruption as public sector workers undertake the b iggest strike in 50 years.

Members from 16 unions including health, education and transport workers are taking part in the day of mass industrial action.

The disruption to services within health, education, transport and roads as temperatures fall below zero.

As workers brave the cold on the picket lines, schools are closed, no buses or trains will operate and health services are significantly reduced.

The Department for Infrastructure has urged the public not to travel unless it is “absolutely essential”, as gritters join the strike. Major roads will be gritted by private contractors but motorists are urged to take care.

The strike will also have a major impact on healthcare with hospitals offering only Christmas Day-level services.

Unions will hold demonstrations and marches in towns and cities including Belfast, Londonderry, Omagh and Enniskillen.

The strikes are happening due to ongoing pay disputes, with many workers in Northern Ireland's public sector paid less than their UK counterparts.

The Secretary of State has been urged to intervene to release funding to make pay awards in the absence of devolved government.

On Wednesday night, trade unions accused Mr Heaton-Harris of having “failed the people of Northern Ireland”.

Irish Congress of Trade Unions assistant general secretary Gerry Murphy said: “The Secretary of State’s strategy has clearly failed and it has failed the people of Northern Ireland.

Chris Heaton-Harris has described the matter of public sector pay awards as a devolved one.

In a statement, he said it was “regrettable” that the Stormont Assembly had not been resurrected to access funds to facilitate public sector pay rises.

Thursday also marks the deadline in current legislation for the resumption of Stormont, or the Secretary of State is obliged to call a fresh election.

Mr Heaton Harris said: “Today’s strike will be disruptive for people across Northern Ireland. I understand the serious concerns that people across Northern Ireland have about the impact this action will have on vital public services.

“While public sector pay is devolved, the UK Government has offered a fair and generous package worth over £3bn which would address public sector pay and provides more than £1bn to stabilise public services.

“This will require ministers being back to work in Stormont so that decisions on governing can be taken in the round.”

Mr Heaton-Harris said he is “deeply disappointed” the funding offer has not been taken up after a last-ditch attempt to revive Stormont on Wednesday failed.

“This package has been on the table since before Christmas and will remain there, available on day one for an incoming Northern Ireland Executive,” he said.

“It is regrettable that the NI parties were unable to come together yesterday to elect a Speaker and restore the Executive.

“The people of Northern Ireland deserve local political leadership from representatives they have elected to govern on their behalf.

“The UK Government has made a significant offer that would help address the challenges facing public sector pay and Northern Ireland’s finances. It is time for the NI parties to take decisions on how they will best serve the interests of the people of Northern Ireland.”

Updates on Thursday's unprecedented day of strike action to follow.

