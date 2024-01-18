Play Brightcove video

Many of Northern Ireland's politician's have visited picket lines across the region on a day of unprecedented strike action.

Thursday's mass walkout comes on the day that the deadline to restore the Northern Ireland Executive expires.

Workers and trade union leaders have called on Stormont and Westminster politicians to deliver public sector pay awards.

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning government for almost two years amidst DUP protest action over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

A £3.3bn financial package for Northern Ireland - which includes a sum to settle public sector pay claims - is contingent on the restoration of Stormont.

Speaking from the picket line in Magherafelt, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has said Stormont parties should to stand together to ensure public services in Northern Ireland are adequately funded.

She said public sector workers deserve fair pay and working conditions.

"If we had an Executive tomorrow, we would have that £584 million right out into workers pockets and then collectively fight the case because we do need more money because Tory austerity has starved our public services of much needed investment for over a decade."

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said the Stormont stalemate has contributed to public sector fragility which has resulted in Thursday's unprecedented day of strike action.

Speaking outside Elmgrove Primary School in East Belfast, Long said:

Chris Heaton-Harris has faced mounting pressure from trade unions and party leaders to release the funds to facilitate public sector pay rises.

The Northern Ireland secretary has maintained that this a devolved matter and the financial package on offer is contingent on Stormont's restoration.

The DUP did not invite UTV to join them on the picket line on Thursday but East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell feels the government should pay the strikers.

