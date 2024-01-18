Play Brightcove video

Workers from 16 unions are taking industrial action in what has been described as the biggest strike in 50 years.

An estimated 170,000 public sector staff are participating in today's mass industrial action over pay.

Thursday will see marches and demonstrations across Northern Ireland. T housands of striking workers have arrived at Belfast City Hall for a mass rally.

Crowds have called for money for striking public sector workers to be released by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

Linda Millar, a secondary school teacher, said she was joining the picket lines to help achieve pay parity with the rest of the UK.

She said: “We are losing teachers left, right and centre to Doha, Dubai, everywhere.

“The education system is crumbling. Our buildings are crumbling.”

Public sector workers are aiming to deliver a strong message to politicians with protests taking place outside the Northern Ireland Office and Stormont.

Carmel Gates, general secretary of Nipsa, said workers were being used as a “political pawn” by the Northern Ireland Secretary.

She said: “It shows the anger of public sector workers who haven’t had a decent pay rise in more than 10 years.

“Now we believe we are being used as a political pawn in a game by the Secretary of State.”

She added: “My members are angry and they are not going to back down.

“This is not something which is a temporary fight. They are so angry at how they have been treated.

“This is the beginning, we will escalate. The Secretary of State needs to know that, this is not the end.”

In a statement, Mr Heaton-Harris said it was “regrettable” that the Stormont Assembly had not been resurrected to access funds to make the pay awards to public sector workers.

Thursday also marks the deadline in current legislation for the resumption of Stormont, or the Secretary of State is obliged to call a fresh election.

Mr Heaton-Harris has made clear he will extend that deadline and introduce further legislation to ensure continued delivery of public services in Northern Ireland.

“Today’s strike will be disruptive for people across Northern Ireland. I understand the serious concerns that people across Northern Ireland have about the impact this action will have on vital public services,” he said.

“While public sector pay is devolved, the UK Government has offered a fair and generous package worth over £3 billion which would address public sector pay and provides more than £1 billion to stabilise public services.

“This will require ministers being back to work in Stormont so that decisions on governing can be taken in the round.”

