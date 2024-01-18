On Thursday they were history-makers but only hours later, the hundreds of public sector workers who took part in strike action in Omagh returned to their jobs.

Huddled together under a small gazebo in sub-zero temperatures, health staff made up of radiographers, midwives, nurses, dieticians, paramedics and social workers stood shoulder to shoulder outside the entrance of Omagh Hospital.

The public workers took to the picket lines in protest over pay and conditions, saying the mass strike action was their only way to get the attention of the British Government.

Nearby, at the Education Authority office in Omagh, canteen staff, grounds staff, caretakers, classroom assistant and caterers also stood outside the gates with placards calling for the release of public sector funding.

Many workers spoke of struggling to buy food and basics for their families, and others who did not know whether they could pay their mortgages or rent every month.

Up to 300 workers marched to Omagh Courthouse calling for pay parity.

Shauna McNamee, a teacher in Knockavoe School in Strabane, said everyone is struggling to pay bills.

The mother-of-two said: “We are struggling to pay our bills, our mortgages, rents, rates and most expensive of all, our groceries.

“I’m rooting through the freezer on the last week of every month looking for what I can throw together for my family as I don’t have the money to go for another food shop.

“Hard work does not pay off.

“Our pay reflects that we do not matter, that we are unimportant and that we are worthless.

“Every single one of us who are here today are the backbone of society."

Daniel Whyte, a paramedic in Omagh for 34 years, said the his colleagues in England are paid thousands of pounds more.

He said: “Our ambulance staff are waiting outside hospitals because of the demand inside hospitals. We are always short of staff.

“We deserve the money and demand a solution now.“Paramedics in England are paid thousands more for doing exactly the same job. That’s not fair.

“We want that money released today. There is no excuse not to release it.

Donna Kelly, a midwife at Omagh Hospital for 12 years, said staff morale was low, particularly since the cost-of-living crisis.

She added: “We just want to be paid the same rates as mainland UK.

Public sector workers take part in a rally in Omagh, Co Tyrone Credit: PA

“We’re doing the same jobs, we just want to be treated the same, it’s all about equality.

“Staff morale is poor, particularly now with the cost-of-living crisis.“But still we come out because we’re all dedicated and keen to care for our women.

“There’s no incentive to stay in Northern Ireland once you qualify. We also see early retirement.

“We don’t want to stand here, we would rather be in doing our work but we feel we have to be here to get attention.

“But we will be back at work later today.

“We need the executive back to dish out the money,”

Jane Scott, a classroom assistant and Nipsa member, called on the Northern Ireland Assembly and the British Government to end the “economic sanctions” placed on public sector workers.

Midwives based at Omagh Hospital take to the picket line in Omagh Credit: PA

“We need above inflation pay rises.

“We need fully funded public services.

“We need long term funding for public services,” she added.

She also said that the strike action was only the start of their aim to restore equal pay.

A union official also said workers feel ignored by Stormont politicians.Bryan Hayes, from the Unison union, was on the picket line outside the Education Authority building in Omagh.

He said: “We feel that we are totally ignored by Stormont.

“The politicians, the only time you see them is when they are looking for your votes on the doorstep.

“My colleagues feel the only way is to come out and picket and show we will not be ignored.“Our pay is not going up but everything else is.

“There is no help from government.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.