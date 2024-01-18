Play Brightcove video

Public sector workers begin 24-hour mass walkout

More than one hundred thousand workers are taking to the picket lines in what has been described as the biggest day of strike action in Northern Ireland's history.

Members of 16 trade unions across the public sector are walking out in protest at the lack of a pay award.

A financial package has been promised by the UK government, but the Secretary of State has reiterated that public sector pay is a devolved matter.

The Department of Health says that a 'significantly reduced health service' will be in operation on Thursday, 18 January.

The strike action will impact planned and unplanned hospital appointments as well as ambulance cover.

Schools across Northern Ireland are closed on Thursday, 18 January as both teachers and other school staff join the picket lines.

It comes as members of the Unite union began an eight-day walkout yesterday.

The public transport network across Northern Ireland has also ground to a halt on Thursday morning.

Translink has said none of its bus and train services will be running during the 24 hours of industrial action.

Normal service is expected to resume on Friday, 19 January.

The Department for Infrastructure has advised people to avoid travelling on Thursday, 18 January unless it is absolutely necessary.

Members of two unions which operate winter road gritting services have begun week-long strike action from today. The Department has urged commuters to take extra care on the roads.

Detectives investigating the murder of Kevin Conway in west Belfast last week have arrested a 37-year-old man.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime suite for questioning.

Police have issues a renewed appeal for information on the murder of Wayne Boylan. Mr Boylan, who was 37, was shot dead in Warrenpoint in January 2019.

The appeal, which comes on the fifth anniversary of his murder is backed by a reward of £20,000 from the charity Crimestoppers.

