Icy conditions have collided with a weeklong walk-out of road workers resulting in hazardous conditions on the roads.

Temperatures fell below freezing overnight and there is a risk of snow and ice on roads this Friday morning.

A Met Office Yellow Warning for snow and ice for Northern Ireland is in place until 10:00am on 19th January.

Thursday saw widespread strike action on an unprecedented scale. Road workers will remain on strike until next Thursday.

Due to the on going industrial action the winter gritting service is severely impacted.

The Motorway Network, M1, M2, M22, M3, along with A12 Westlink, the A1 and A4 that are maintained by external private partner organisations were gritted on Friday morning.

The Department for Infrastructure has urged drivers to "think carefully about the need to travel and if travelling, be advised to exercise caution on untreated roads".

The PSNI have also warned commuters to take “extreme caution” on icy, untreated roads.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We remind motorists to exercise extreme caution on Friday.

"Many roads throughout the network remain untreated, and icy conditions mean that driving is hazardous.

"Ensure your vehicle is roadworthy before you set off, and leave additional time for your journey. Slow down and show consideration for other road users.”

Drivers are advised to go slowly and be prepared for changing conditions .

The road network will remain hazardous for travel on Friday 19 January and disruption should be expected until warmer weather arrives.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.