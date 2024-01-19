Play Brightcove video

Northern Ireland politics

The Northern Ireland Secretary of State has said he will introduce new legislation taking a pragmatic appropriate and limited approach to addressing the political deadlock after the latest deadline to restore Stormont passed.

Chris Heaton-Harris said his legislation will also support Northern Ireland departments to manage the evident challenges they face in stabilising public services and finances.

Strikes

One of Northern Ireland's largest public sector unions has warned that further industrial action is inevitable if workers' demands aren't met.

It comes after hundreds of thousands of public sector workers took to the picket lines and held rallies yesterday in a dispute over pay.

NIPSA says if the Government doesn't take notice, industrial action will get 'bigger and bigger'.Gritting service

Thursday's strike meant gritting services were reduced - and road users are continuing to be advised to take care today amid the cold weather.

Icy surfaces are likely to lead to some hazardous travel conditions. Road workers remain on strike until next Thursday.

Policewoman's killer on the run

Police are searching for a man convicted of the manslaughter of a PSNI officer, who is unlawfully at large.

36-year-old Shane Frane was convicted in 2014 of the manslaughter of Constable Philipa Reynolds following a road traffic crash in February 2013.

Detectives say Frane may have travelled to the Republic.

Housing market

Northern Ireland's housing market has continued to outperform all other UK regions. According to the latest RICS and Ulster bank survery prices are expected to continue to rise during the start of this year.

