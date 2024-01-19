Police are at the scene of two security alerts on Friday.

In the first, a suspicious object was found at a property in County Tyrone.

Officers received reports of a suspicious object at a house on the Gortgonis Road, Coalisland on Friday, 19 January.

A number of nearby houses have been evacuated and the public asked to avoid the area at this time.

In a separate incident, police are at the scene of a suspicious object in the Windmill Avenue area of Ballynahinch. Loughside Drive is closed between Windmill Avenue and Tudor Oaks. A number of houses have been evacuated and again police are asking members of the public to avoid the area.

