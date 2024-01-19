A mother of four was stabbed seven times in the space of a minute in a "premeditated, sustained and wicked" attack by her "jealous" ex-partner in her home in 2022, a court has heard.

Having always denied doing anything, 68-year-old William Finlay of Old Ford Gardens pleaded guilty to murdering 64-year-old Alyson Nelson on 16 April last November.

During a tariff hearing on Friday, CCTV footage of Finlay entering the Victoria Avenue property wearing gloves and with hood up was shown.

Exactly one minute later he is captured leaving with a knife in his hand and wiping blood away from the blade.

The court heard that at the time of his arrest, he told police: "It's me you are looking for I'm here … I'm not going to deny anything".

Alyson's four children sat in the public gallery and had to listen to the harrowing details of what Finlay did to their "caring" mother.

One witness described hearing a "massive scream that seemed to go on forever".

Mrs Nelson was found lying on the floor face down in a pool of blood. She died at the scene.

The former nurse was described by her two daughters in victim impact statements as "kind hearted with a big fun loving personality" and her murder has been an enormous loss to her family.

A defence barrister told the judge William Finlay recognises the "magnitude" of what he did and his client knows it will bring little comfort but he wants to openly express his "sincere sorrow and remorse".

The judge questioned where his remorse was at the time of the killing. How sorry is he.

The judge said he never provided an explanation as to why he carried out the attack.

His defence replied: "This was prompted out of jealousy".

The Judge told the court he has a lot to reflect and will pass sentencing next Thursday.

