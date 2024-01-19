Play Brightcove video

Weather warnings are in place for Northern Ireland as Storm Isha is due to hit over the weekend.

There is a yellow warning for rain in place for Sunday from 3pm to midnight, and an amber warning for wind in place from Sunday evening into Monday morning.

The Amber warning indicates potential danger to life in coastal areas due to large waves and debris being blown inland.

UTV's Aisling Creevey, in her video above explains how the origins of the storm are from the East Coast of America and gathering pace with winds of up to 200mph as it makes its way across the Atlantic.

The Met Office also warned of power cuts and damage to buildings due to the gusts.

From Saturday to Monday the weather is forecast to turn milder, with wet and windy conditions expected through the weekend and into next week.

The heaviest rain is expected on Sunday – with 30mm to 50mm falling widely and the potential for peaks of 80mm to 100mm over hills.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist David Hayter said: “Conditions will stay cold on Friday but a change in weather type is on the way, bringing milder air for the UK during the course of the weekend.

“This change will initially be relatively benign in terms of weather impacts, with a dry Friday and start to Saturday for many in the south of the UK.

“The Atlantic influence will then introduce some wet and windy weather, with a deep area of low pressure approaching from the west on Sunday.

“While detail is still being worked out, we expect windy weather for many and some heavy rain in the west and so we’ve issued warnings for Sunday for wind and rain.

“Watch out for updates to these warnings on Friday and Saturday as the forecast develops.”

