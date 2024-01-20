Police are investigating after reports a number of masked and armed men entered two premises in the Dungiven area.

The incident is said to have occurred on Friday evening, 19th January.It was reported around 7.20pm that a number of masked, one of whom was believed to be armed with a hand gun had entered a sports club in the Garvagh Road area and made threats before making off.A PSNI spokesman said: "Police received a further report around 9.00pm that masked men had entered licensed premises on Main Street and again made threats before leaving. There are no reports of any injuries."The PSNI confirmed an investigation has started into these incidents and enquiries are ongoing.

Detectives are appealing to anyone with any information to contact 101.

