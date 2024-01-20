Police have reissued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old.

Faisal Noor was last seen on Friday 12th January at around 5.30pm boarding a bus in the Bradbury Place area of Belfast in the direction of the city centre.

He is described as being around 5ft 9ins tall, of average build, with black hair.

A police spokesperson said: "When last seen, he was wearing a beige coloured tracksuit top and bottoms, a black coat with a fur hood, a black cap with red writing, black and white trainers, and was carrying a black back pack.

"Anyone who may have seen Faisal, or who has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 1926 of 12/01/24."

