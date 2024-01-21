Magnificent seven for the Belfast Giants in Nottingham

Play Brightcove video

The Belfast Giants hit their offensive stride at the Motorpoint Arena on Saturday night as two goals from Oliver Cooper and a man of the match performance from Josh Roach led them to a 7-2 Elite League win over the Nottingham Panthers.

Cooper scored twice, with Ara Nazarian, Josh Roach, Bobby MacIntyre, Will Cullen and Jacob Friend also on the scoresheet while Tyler Beskorowany kept the Panthers quiet at the other end.

Next up, the Belfast Giants end their weekend road trip when they take on the Coventry Blaze at the SkyDome on Sunday January 21, before welcoming the same team to the SSE Arena on Saturday January 27 with a 7pm face-off.

