Storm response

Police say a multi agency response continues to get underway as Storm Isha brought destructive winds to Northern Ireland overnight .

Thousands of homes were left without power with some still waiting to be reconnected this morning.

A number of roads also remain impassable this morning. Severe gusts of more than 80 miles per hour were recorded at Magilligan in Co Londonderry.

Emergency calls

The PSNI has said the extreme weather is putting significant pressure on the 999 system.

Emergency services have been responding to a number of fallen trees and calls for assistance.

Officers say they have received a total of 1,300 calls and 600 of those have been storm related.

Police have appealed to the public to report non-emergencies online or by the 101 telephone number to help ease that pressure.

Travel disruption

In travel, flights and ferry sailings are likely to be affected again.

A yellow weather warning for strong winds linked to Storm Isha remains in place until noon today.

