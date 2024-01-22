Tens of thousands of homes were left without power and many roads remain impassable after Storm Isha hit Northern Ireland.

Strong winds caused "significant damage" to the electricity network, NIE said, with around 45,000 customers disconnected on Sunday evening.

NIE said its staff have been working through the night to restore power "where it safe to do so".

Police said emergency services have been responding to a "significant number" of fallen trees, power outages and other calls for assistance due to the weather.

They're urging road users to "continue to exercise extreme caution".

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Between 3.30pm on Sunday, 21st January and 2am on Monday, 22nd January, officers dealt with over 1,300 calls from the public, approximately 600 of these related to the storm.

“There is also a continued risk of significant debris on the road network as wind speeds remain high throughout Monday.

“In light of this we are urging road users to exercise extreme caution and be prepared for obstructions.

“If you must travel, please bear the prevailing conditions in mind and also be advised of longer travel times for journeys."

One person was injured by fallen debris after scaffolding became unsafe in Belfast city centre on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened in the Castle Lane area of the city and the person was treated by emergency services at the scene.

An amber Met Office weather alert was in place overnight until 6am on Monday when it was replaced by a yellow level warning.

"Strong winds associated with Storm Isha are likely to bring some disruption to travel and utilities across the UK on Sunday and Monday," forecasters said.

The Department for Infrastructure said that despite contingency measures, public workers’ strike action may disrupt any responses to incidents such as debris on roads and floods.

It said all parts of Northern Ireland are expected to be affected but the strongest winds will be in the early hours of Monday around the coast and in exposed locations.

Police said a multi-agency response to the storm is continuing on Monday morning.

“We would also ask property owners to check for storm damage and ensure any such damage is secured, only when it safe to do so," a spokesperson added.

“A multi-agency response continues to deal with the aftermath and recovery from Storm Isha and we thank the public for their continued patience and understanding.

“We remind the public to report non-emergencies online or by 101."

