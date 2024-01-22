Translink has confirmed it is investigating the use of one of its depot for "engineering purposes outside of their normal use".

It follows a claim that, during the mass strike action last Thursday, some Translink workers offered freelance work to local farmers to earn an extra income in the Downpatrick area.

UTV has been sent images claiming to show work being carried out on a tractor in the Downpatrick bus depot garage. The images show the vehicle with tools scattered around and with an Ulsterbus Goldliner in the bay beside it.

Translink said it was "investigating the use of their Downpatrick depot for engineering purposes outside of their normal use".

The public transport operator said no health and safety concerns had been raised at the depot on Thursday.

A separate Translink statement added: “We can confirm staff from Unite, GMB, and SIPTU trade unions took part in industrial action on Thursday 18 January.

“As a result there were no bus or train services operating for passengers.

“Staff not involved in the industrial dispute, did attend work to carry out their normal duties.

“All Translink engineering facilities are solely used for the maintenance and repair of Translink property.

“There were no Health and Safety concerns raised at Downpatrick engineering depot on Thursday during the mass public sector strike action and there have been no issues raised by our Trade Unions."

