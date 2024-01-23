Public transport trade unions in Northern Ireland have outlined plans for further strike action next month.

Unite, GMB and SIPTU say they will notify Translink of plans to take to the picket line on Thursday 1 February.

A spokesperson for Unite said it will be the first of a likely four dates of strike action in February.

UTV understands further dates - the 15th, 27th and 28th of February - are also set to be announced.

It follows last week's major day of strike action in Northern Ireland, which saw members of 16 public sector unions walk out in a dispute over pay.

Unite says bus and rail workers are demanding the secretary of state release funding for public transport services and allow a cost of living pay increase.

“Last week’s strike action in Northern Ireland represented an historic mobilisation of workers demanding Chris Heaton-Harris release funds to provide a pay increase for public service workers," said Sharon Graham from Unite.

“In the absence of any movement on pay, public transport workers have been left with no alternative but to escalate their strike action with further strikes.

"They can be assured of the continued support of Unite in that fight.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.