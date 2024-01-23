Play Brightcove video

The number of people who have contacted police as part of the investigation into former neurologist Michael Watt has increased seven fold in just eight weeks.

The PSNI’s major investigation team launched Operation Begrain in November.

It’s expected to be a long, complex and protracted investigation.

When detectives made their appeal for families to come forward around 20 individuals had already formed part of the investigation.

UTV can reveal that figure now stands at 132.

Patricia Grogan’s mother was under Michael Watt's care and passed away in 2018.

She told UTV “there are patterns of the medicine he gave, the diagnosis he gave, a lot of it incorrect.

“It followed patterns, if I can see it, the police will certainly see it.

“I would say it is absolutely the tip of the iceberg.

“I don’t think people realise the implications, up to this point people would say he was incompetent.

“There is more to it than that, otherwise the police wouldn’t be investigating.”

Michael Watt was at the centre of the largest ever patient recall in 2018. UTV has contacted Michael Watt's legal team for comment.

