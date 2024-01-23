A New York-based financial services firm has announced the creation of 293 jobs in Northern Ireland as part of a £24m investment.

DailyPay officially opened the doors of its offices in Belfast in 2023.

The company, which makes on-demand pay technology, has recruited 100 staff and intends to have all the jobs in place by mid-2025.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our talented team to augment the US engineering and customer support functions and open up opportunities for expanding our international reach," said Ed Zaval from DailyPay.

Invest NI offered the company support for the roles and advisory support on setting up an office in Northern Ireland.

It says the average salary is £42,500, and the new jobs will deliver over £12m to the local economy in additional salaries.

Mel Chittock, Interim CEO of Invest NI, said the firm has joined a "well-established cluster of software development companies who have come to Northern Ireland because of our talent pool, ease of access to the European market, and business-friendly environment".

He added: "The jobs will enhance the capability of our workforce and, in particular our important financial services sector, by exposing it to new technologies which will contribute to strengthening our economy and deliver the Department for the Economy’s 10x vision."

