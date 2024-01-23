Play Brightcove video

Storm clean-up

As the clean-up operation from Storm Isha continues another storm is on the way .

Storm Jocelyn is expected to bring heavy rain this morning and strong gusts of winds this evening.

NIE says 7,000 customers remain without power due to conditions brought my Storm Isha however this number may change as the weather develops.

Strike dates

Public transport looks likely to grind to a halt next month, for another four days.

UTV understands that unions from trade unions GMB, Siptu and Unite will all take to the picket lines. on the first, 15th, 27th and 28th of February.

The unions are due to announce the strike dates later today. Unions have vowed to continue industrial action until they get a resolution to their pay dispute.

Flu jab

People aged 50 to 64 in Northern Ireland are now eligible for a free flu jab.

The Public Health Agency is urging people to come forward to help relieve further pressure on the health service.

Hotel jobs

A £28m loan has been made available for the development of a new hotel in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter.

The construction of a new apartment-hotel will bring 130 jobs – including 60 roles during the construction phase and 70 full-time jobs in the operational hotel.

Construction has now commenced on the 228-bed site.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.