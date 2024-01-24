DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he has been “threatened” but would not be “deflected” from engaging with the Government in talks on restoring power sharing. He made the comments as MPs in the House of Commons debate a proposal by the Northern Ireland secretary of state to extend the deadline to restore the Stormont Executive.

Chris Heaton-Harris is planning a short extension to 8 February, giving the DUP more time to decide whether they will return to power sharing.

If they don't, Mr Heaton-Harris will be obliged to call an election.

The DUP has boycotted the Assembly since February 2022 in protest over post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.

“I’m proud of the service that I have given, unlike some others, to my country when I put on the uniform of the Ulster Defence Regiment to protect everyone in the community from terrorism and violence," Sir Jeffrey told the Commons. “And yet today, because of the stirring up that is going on, I was threatened – threatened – by those who never put on a uniform, by those who haven’t served our country.” He added: “They are threatening people like me, whose working day and night to try and find solutions and to move Northern Ireland forward on a basis that the vast majority of people can support. “Well I would just say this to those who stir up, and those who threaten: the provisional IRA attacked me in the past, and it didn’t deflect me from the task that I have and my colleagues have to do our job and to get the best that we can for Northern Ireland. “And I will not be deflected now. I will continue on the course. I will continue to engage with the Government until we get the progress that is needed to enable us to take a decision about whether it is sufficient to restore the political institutions.” The Government is introducing a short one-line Bill at Westminster on Wednesday to set the new date after the last one lapsed on January 18.

Under legislation governing the formation of a devolved administration in Belfast, the Government assumes a legal duty to call a snap Assembly election once a deadline for forming a ministerial Executive is passed.

Senior DUP figures held discussions on Friday amid mounting speculation that the unionist party was preparing to make a call on whether or not to accept a Government deal aimed at addressing its concerns.

Ultimately, no decision was taken at that meeting, with party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson dismissing suggestions that it was a make-or-break encounter.

However, party insiders maintain that the moment for the DUP to pass final judgment on the Government’s offer is approaching.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “To my fellow unionists in Northern Ireland, whatever their political persuasion or background, the notion that a unionism that turns in on itself is a unionism that can deliver for Northern Ireland… to secure the union for the future, is not the way to go.” He had earlier told the Commons: “My party can stand over its record of the change we have delivered and will deliver. And I say to those who point the finger at us: ‘What have you delivered? What has the Traditional Unionist Voice party delivered by way of change to the (Northern Ireland) Protocol?’ “Absolutely nothing, and yet they put up posters in the dark of the night, before any deal has been done, talking about a sellout,” he said. He added: “And we hear all kinds of speculation from the commentators about what has been agreed, despite the fact they haven’t seen the detail. And there is undoubtedly an attempt to orchestrate opposition to (a) deal that has not yet taken place, an agreement that has not yet concluded.” He went on: “Wait until an agreement is reached before you make your final verdict, assess the progress that has been made before you reach your conclusion.” He said “there are some”, a “tiny minority”, who “don’t want Stormont back”, but said his party is “committed to getting a solution, to moving things forward, to making progress, to resolving the issues that have harmed Northern Ireland”.

The DUP leader suggested talks are moving towards “finalising those outstanding issues” which could see his party return to power sharing. “But I am clear, my colleagues are clear, this is not about any price. We have fought hard and will continue to fight hard to get the outcomes that we need for everyone in Northern Ireland, to restore that cross-community consensus,” he said.

There’s disappointment, anger and frustration at a lack of functioning executive in Northern Ireland, the Alliance Party deputy leader said. North Down MP Stephen Farry said there is no “perfect solution” to the challenges that Brexit poses, but these are insignificant in comparison to the absence of functioning institutions. Speaking in the Commons, Mr Farry said: “In terms of the overall situation we find ourselves in, it is fair to say that there is disappointment, anger, frustration and indeed bewilderment that we don’t have a functioning institutions.” He added: “It is in a sense bizarre to see a piece of primary legislation going through this Parliament to essentially extend and facilitate a negotiation by two weeks. “I do have to say that decisions could have been taken at any stage in the previous year, and indeed the previous weeks and indeed the previous days to avoid this situation.” Mr Farry continued: “There is no perfect solution to the challenges that Brexit poses to Northern Ireland, the Windsor Framework I think does perhaps offer the best approach to putting a square peg into a round hole, short of a wider reassessment of the wider UK relationship with the European Union. “I have to stress that whatever the residual issues that exist in terms of the Windsor Framework, and I do fully accept that businesses have frustrations with certain aspects of what they are seeing and the same lies for consumers in some respects, all of those pale into insignificance from the absence of not having functioning institutions and the ability to take decisions on either health, education or economy and protecting our environment.”

MPs should stand in solidarity with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson following the threats he has received, SDLP MP Colum Eastwood said. Mr Eastwood said those sending threats to the DUP leader “couldn’t lace his boots”. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, introducing the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Bill at second reading, told the House of Commons: “My focus has always been on facilitating the return of devolved institutions and upholding the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement in all its strands; this Bill is no different and hopefully plays a part in that. “The UK Government believes in the agreement, it believes in devolution, it believes in localism and it strongly believes in powersharing. That is why I’m today legislating to retrospectively extend the executive formation period to February 8 2024. “The people of Northern Ireland deserve locally-elected decision-makers and want them to address the issues that matter to them. “This very short extension provided for by the legislation will create the legal means to allow the Northern Ireland Assembly to sit and get the executive up and running as soon as possible. “Importantly, a restored executive will have access to the significant financial package I announced before Christmas, worth over £3.3 billion, to secure and transform Northern Ireland’s public services.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.