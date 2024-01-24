Play Brightcove video

Around 1,400 homes and businesses across Northern Ireland remain without power on Wednesday evening, in the wake of two storms over the last 48 hours.

NIE says, that at one point during the heavy winds last night, there were supply cuts to 5,000 of its customers.

Hundreds of staff across NIE have been working around the clock to assess damage and to respond to calls. A special helicopter was drafted in from Scotland in order to get recovery teams to the places they needed to be.

NIE's customer care contact centre received around 15% of its annual calls in the past couple of days. The utility firm is asking the public to continue to report faults to it.

Storm Jocelyn, which followed the previous Storm Isha, battered the region with strong winds of up to 70mph overnight. The public was asked to only take necessary journeys and take extra care while travelling due to fallen trees and debris on roads. "We once again want to remind the public to maintain safety around any damaged electricity equipment and never approach a broken pole or overhead power line," an NIE spokesperson said. "Customers can call our Customer helpline on 03457 643 643 or visit www.nienetworks.co.uk for further updates on their individual faults."

