The second named storm of the week has brought further disruption to Northern Ireland.

Storm Jocelyn, which followed the previous Storm Isha, battered the region with strong winds of up to 70mph overnight.

A Met Office yellow weather warning remains in place until 1pm on Wednesday.

Motorists are being asked to take extra care while travelling this morning due to fallen trees and debris on roads.

"Please exercise caution and be prepared for obstructions on your journey," police said.

Meanwhile a round 1,400 properties are without electricity, and NIE engineers have been working through the night to restore the network.

"We once again want to remind the public to maintain safety around any damaged electricity equipment and never approach a broken pole or overhead power line," a spokesperson said.

"Customers can call our Customer helpline on 03457 643 643 or visit www.nienetworks.co.uk for further updates on their individual faults."

