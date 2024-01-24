Larne made it four County Antrim Shield triumphs in a row after defeating Glentoran 2-1 at Seaview.

Cian Bolger opened the scoring for Larne on the rebound after Lee Bonis's initial effort was saved on 39 minutes.

Glentoran levelled the scores early in the second half thanks to David Fisher, but Thomas Cosgrove got the winner on 56 minutes.

The result means Larne maintain their hold on the trophy for a fourth consecutive season.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.