A man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Kevin Conway.

Mr Conway, aged 26, died after being shot multiple times at his home in the Greenan area of west Belfast on 9 January.

Police on Wednesday said they have arrested a 53-year-old man in the west Belfast area.

A spokesperson added: "He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime suite where he remains in custody for further questioning."

