Wednesday morning's Northern Ireland news headlines

Discrimination case

A 60-year-old man has settled an age discrimination case against his former employer, Irwin's Bakery, for £75,000.

Seamus Gillespie, who was a sales manager, alleged he was told the company was looking for younger professional people as part of a recruitment drive.

He took his case with the Equality Commission.

Iriwn's bakery did not make an admission of liability and reaffirmed its commitment to the principle of equality in employment. They also agreed to liaise with the Equality Commission to review policies, practices and procedures.

Stormont extension

Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris is expected to bring legislation before the House of Commons which will extend the deadline to restore the Stormont Executive to 8 February.

The short extension will provide the DUP with more time to decide whether they will return to power-sharing.

If they don't Mr Heaton-Harris will be obliged to call an election.

Jocelyn disruption

The second named storm this week, Jocelyn, has brought disruption overnight.

Motorists have been asked to take extra care whilst travelling this morning due to fallen trees and debris on roads.

Around 3,000 homes are without power. Engineers have been working tirelessly to repair electricity lines since Storm Isha.

