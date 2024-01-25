A pensioner who stabbed his former partner seven times in her Co Antrim home in a jealous rage has been jailed for 20 years.

William Finlay gave no reaction in the dock as the Judge handed down his sentence.

The 68-year-old pleaded guilty to murdering retired nurse Alyson Nelson in a 'premeditated and vicious' attack in the mother-of-four's Whitehead home in April 2022.

The 64-year-old met Finlay online but ended the relationship in 2020.

Eighteen months later Finlay, of Old Forde Gardens in Whitehead, decided to murder her because he was jealous of her new relationship.

More to follow...

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.