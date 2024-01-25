Play Brightcove video

Three months on from the devastating floods, Downpatrick's major supermarket has reopened, but fears remain for the town's future.

ASDA opened a new store on Thursday, bringing hope that trade is getting back on track.

However, many businesses remain shut, having suffered thousands of pounds worth of damage when the flooding hit last October.

Of the £15million promised by the government, just over £1m has been paid out. That's 143 grants of £7,500 to aid essential repairs.

Traders in the Co Down town have told UTV the money barely begins to cover the costs.

"Whole equipment everything is gone," said Orhan Guzel, whose takeaway suffered £100,000 worth of damage and hasn't been able to reopen.

"The flooding was up to my chest."

Information on how to apply for a second bout of funding, was expected to be announced in early January.

It's nearly February and those details are still being finalised.

The Department for the Economy says a business case is still being developed and will only open when approved by the Treasury.

“The Department is working closely with the district Council on the details of the follow up scheme to assist the most severely affected small and medium sized businesses," a statement said.

"We have also been looking at how we design the details of the support scheme to address some of the issues that have been raised with us by businesses and local representatives to make sure that it will effectively deal with the realities on the ground.

"The business case for the scheme, which is required as a condition of the Treasury’s allocation of funding, is currently being developed.

"The scheme will open for applications when the approvals have been secured. The department and local councils will be working together on the administration of the support.

“Under the initial Flood Damage Business Grant Scheme, 143 eligible businesses across 3 affected Council areas were paid £7,500 each before 15th December, at a total cost of £1,072,500.

“100% rates relief up to 31 March 2024 for flooded properties and temporary accommodation is also being provided.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.