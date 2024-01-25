UTV's former political editor Ken Reid has been honoured by Queen's University Belfast for services to journalism.

Ken was presented with a QUB Chancellor’s Medal during a special ceremony on Thursday evening.

Also receiving the award was Stephen Grimason, the BBC journalist who broke the story of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

Ken said: "I'm very humbled, it's really an honour that was unexpected.

"I think more than it's for me, it's for everybody at UTV who helped me through all those great stories and times and really historic moments.

"I'm delighted that Queen's University are giving this honour not only to myself but to my great friend - and rival in many ways - Stephen Grimason."

Ken Reid led UTV's political coverage for several decades. Credit: UTV

Ken Reid joined UTV in 1994 and led the channel's coverage of politics for several decades, reporting on some of the biggest moments in Northern Ireland's history.

He stepped down from the role of political editor in 2021, but is still a regular contributor on View From Stormont and political programming on the BBC.

The Belfast-born journalist started his professional career with The News Letter newspaper, where he worked there for seven years from 1977.

He later worked with the Sunday News, where he became editor, and the Cork Examiner.

Ken was named News Broadcaster of the Year twice at the CIPR Press and Broadcast Awards in 2005 and 2006.

The Queen’s University Chancellor’s Medal Awards were inaugurated last year during a conference which marked the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

The university says the awards were created to celebrate achievement in civic leadership in all its aspects.

