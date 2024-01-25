Man arrested in connection with Kevin Conway murder released on bail

A man has been released on bail after being arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Kevin Conway.

The 53-year-old was taken into custody for questioning about the killing in west Belfast earlier this month.

Mr Conway, 26, died after being shot multiple times at his home in the Greenan area.

The victim had been on bail awaiting trial for the murder of Shane Whitla in Co Armagh last year.

A PSNI spokesman said the 53-year-old man was released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

