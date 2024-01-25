Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has announced his retirement from professional football.

The veteran midfielder, who led his nation to the last 16 of UEFA Euro in France in 2016, holds a UK record of 140 international caps.

He has been playing for Northern Ireland at senior level since 2005 and has scored 13 international goals.

Davis has also played for a number of clubs including Aston Villa, Fulham, Southampton and most recently Rangers.

“It’s a strange sensation today, but ultimately it has been at the back of my mind given the nature of the injury and my age," he said.

“I did some testing four weeks ago and I realised I was still a little bit away. It feels like the time is right and I’m comfortable with it."

Last year Steven Davis became the most-capped UK men's footballer in the history of the game when he earned his 126th cap for Northern Ireland.

The previous record was held by England goalkeeper Peter Shilton, and stood since 1990.

In addition to being Northern Ireland's most-capped player he is also the most-capped skipper, having worn the armband 82 times.

Steven Davis continued: “It has been an honour and a privilege to represent my country and the people of Northern Ireland.

"Every time I’ve stepped on to the pitch I’ve felt a huge amount of pride.

“There’ll be moments we shared together I’ll never forget and that was epitomised with qualification to Euro 2016 and what followed in France.

“The support and connection I’ve shared with the Green and White Army is something words alone can’t describe and I’ll always be grateful for.

"Thank you for the incredible support.”

