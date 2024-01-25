Play Brightcove video

DOMESTIC ABUSE

More than 2,200 calls were made to the PSNI about domestic abuse over the Christmas period. Newly published figures show that Boxing Day was the worst with 87 calls - that's an increase of 3.4% on the previous year.

However Christmas Day saw 61 calls, a decrease from 2022. Police also revaled more under 18s were being arrested and detained for domestic abuse offences.

RICS SURVEY

The commercial property market was slow moving for the last quarter of 2023, according to new figures.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors revealed that last year was a turbulent time for the sector, with the office market remaining challenging after post-pandemic changes.

PSNI ARREST

A 53-year-old man has been released on bail after being arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Kevin Conway.

The man was taken into custody for questioning yesterday. Mr Conway who was 26 died after being shot multiple times at his home in the Greenan area earlier this month.

STORM POWER

Efforts continued overnight to restore power to homes in Northern Ireland following two storms earlier this week.

NIE Networks has cancelled all pre-planned maintenance work today so engineers can focus on those still without electricity.

US INVESTMENT

And a US aerospace company has invested more than £16million at its site in Kilkeel in Co Down.

The funding will be used to develop passenger seating products for wide-body and twin-aisle aircrafts.

