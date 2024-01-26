Play Brightcove video

Captain, leader, legend.

Steven Davis' retirement at the age of 39 has brought a wave of appreciation upon the much-lauded Northern Ireland midfielder.

He has decided to end his playing career after 20 years of being a professional footballer - playing for four major clubs, most recently Rangers, and tallying 140 international caps for his country - a British record.

One man has been there from the very start. His father, David.

He has spoken to UTV on the day after his son's announcement.

Growing up in Cullybackey in Co Antrim, David saw his son's potential through various youth teams before making it to the heights of the sport. Now, he looks back fondly on times that have 'brought a tear' to his eye, including seeing Steven lead his national side out at Windsor Park.