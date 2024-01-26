The DUP’s executive has been summoned for a meeting with party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson on Monday.

It comes amid speculation that the party is inching closer to a deal with the UK Government over post-Brexit trading arrangements, which could see them return to devolved government.

In an invite seen by the PA news agency, DUP party executive members were invited to register for a short-notice meeting at 7pm on Monday.

It says that Sir Jeffrey “wishes to provide a detailed update on the current political situation”.

A DUP spokesperson said: “We do not comment on internal meetings.”