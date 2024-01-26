Around 141,000 households in Northern Ireland are set to benefit from a cut in electricity prices.

SSE Airtricity has announced a 6.3% decrease in its standard household rates for domestic customers, which will be effective from 1 March 2024.

The price reduction will automatically be applied to bills.

In a statement, SSE said: "This is the second decrease from Northern Ireland’s second largest provider in recent months, with a previous decrease of 7% taking effect from November 2023.

"SSE Airtricity has a longstanding and continued commitment to working with and supporting customers.

"This price decrease is the second within six months and demonstrates the company’s continued, customer-first approach and fulfilment of the promise to pass savings back to customers when possible to do so."

The company said a typical customer could save up to £74.59 annually.

Klair Neenan, Managing Director of SSE Airtricity, said: “We are pleased to be in a position to announce this tariff reduction for our customers and we hope that today’s announcement is good news for households.

"We're acutely aware of the pressure people have been experiencing, while wholesale market prices have remained significantly higher than the pre- pandemic norm.

"Market volatility has impacted households over the past number of years, and we want to assure customers that we will continue to pass savings back to them as soon as it is possible to do so.

“We are here to help, and we urge customers experiencing difficulty to contact us in confidence – we will work with them to find a solution.”

