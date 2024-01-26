Two police officers and a member of the public were taken to hospital following a two-car crash on Friday morning.

The incident occurred on the Albertbridge Road in east Belfast shortly after 5.30am, with the driver of the car, a man aged in his 50s, sustaining serious leg injuries.

Inspector Hakin said: “A police patrol vehicle was responding to an emergency report towards Belfast city centre when a collision occurred with another vehicle in the Templemore Street area.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and initial first aid was provided at the scene.“Two officers were transported to hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The driver of the car, a man aged in his 50s, sustained serious leg injuries and was also taken to hospital for treatment."

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service statement said firefighters rescued one casualty from one vehicle using specialist equipment.

The crash on the Albertbridge Road Credit: Press Eye

It added: "All three casualties were transferred to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The incident was dealt with by 6.29am."Inspector Hakin said: “I wish both our police officers and member of the public a speedy and full recovery from their injuries.“Extensive damage has been caused to both vehicles. Cordons remain in place on the Albertbridge Road at it junctions with Vicarage Street and Templemore Street. Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route.“Our investigation is now underway to establish exactly what happened. We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 192 26/01/24.”

