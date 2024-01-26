PSNI probe after locations of Road Safety Camera Vans circulate on social media

Police have launched a probe after messages revealing locations of the organisation's Road Safety Camera Vans circulated on social media.

In a statement, the PSNI said that some of the vans had been 'moved to alternative locations' as a result.

Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson from the PSNI's Operational Support Department said: “We are aware of messages circulating on social media detailing some of the locations and times where our Road Safety Camera Vans were planning to be operating during today’s Road Safety Operation.“We have now reviewed the deployment of these resources and, as a result, some have been moved to alternative locations.

"We have also commenced an investigation with our partners into how this information was published."Police said that in 2023, 71 people sadly died on our roads and added that yesterday's operation, which was designed to improve the safety of all road users, focused specifically on pedestrian safety and on speeding and ran until 11pm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.